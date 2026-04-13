Rockstar Games breach: Hackers warn of massive data leak
What's the story
Rockstar Games has confirmed a data breach involving some of its information. The company said the compromise was due to a breach of a third-party provider. The hacking group ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for the incident, saying they accessed Rockstar's Snowflake instances through Anodot, a cost-monitoring and analytics service. They are demanding a ransom by April 14 or they will leak the stolen data.
Company response
Rockstar assures no impact on players
In a statement to Kotaku, Rockstar Games assured that the compromised data was limited in scope. The company stressed that "this incident has no impact on our organization or our players." However, it is still unclear what specific information was compromised in the hack. It seems likely that corporate data rather than player information was targeted by the attackers.
Speculations
Speculations about nature of compromised data
While the exact nature of the compromised data remains unknown, there are speculations that it could include financial records, marketing data, or contracts with companies like Sony and Microsoft. This is not the first time Rockstar Games has been targeted by a high-profile hack. In 2022, a massive cache of videos from GTA VI was leaked online by Lapsus$.