Rokid's AI glasses can translate languages, show live subtitles

Rokid has announced its new AI Glasses on Kickstarter—think AR-powered specs that can translate 89 languages in real time, show live subtitles, help you navigate, recognize objects around you, and even let you take hands-free calls. Powered by OpenAI's GPT-5, they're built for both fun and function.

They weigh just 49g You get dual micro-LED displays, a 12MP camera for crisp photos, plus easy controls via the Hi Rokid app.

They're lightweight at 49g, splash-resistant (IPX4), super bright (1,500 nits), and give you a 23-degree field of view—so they're ready for everyday adventures.

They last up to 45 minutes recording video With Qualcomm AR1 and NXP RT600 chips inside, these glasses last up to 45 minutes recording video or six hours streaming music.

Four mics help block out noise so your voice comes through clearly.