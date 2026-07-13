Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust performs 1st robot-assisted soft-tissue surgery Technology Jul 13, 2026

Big news from Cornwall: Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust has performed its first robot-assisted soft-tissue surgery.

This technology lets surgeons work with super-precise movements, especially in tricky spots, and means locals won't have to travel all the way to Plymouth or Bristol for advanced care.

As James Clark, head of surgery, put it, "It was fantastic for patients that we are able to offer the quality of the best robotic surgery locally, rather than them having to travel out of county."