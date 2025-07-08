Ruoming Pang: From Apple to Meta's AI unit Technology Jul 08, 2025

Ruoming Pang, who led Apple's core AI team, just left to join Meta's artificial superintelligence group.

His move comes after Apple struggled to launch new AI features and debated whether to build its own models or use outside tech.

With Meta snapping up talent from places like OpenAI and Anthropic, Pang's switch says a lot about the fierce competition in big tech right now.