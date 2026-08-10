Russian cosmonauts on ISS mark India's 79th Independence Day (2026)
Technology
Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station extended India's 79th Independence Day (2026) wishes by holding the Indian flag and sending a heartfelt message.
Pyotr Dubrov called India's journey since 1947 "inspiring," and highlighted how space has brought India and Russia even closer.
Crew salutes Aryabhata and Rakesh Sharma
The crew gave a shoutout to milestones like the Soviet launch of Aryabhata in 1975 and Rakesh Sharma's legendary flight in 1984.
They also mentioned how Indian astronauts now train at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia for the Gaganyaan mission, wishing India more wins in space and celebrating their lasting partnership.