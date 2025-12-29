Russia's Shelf-M microreactor: Powering up remote places by 2030

What makes Shelf-M stand out?

Shelf-M is a water-cooled, factory-built unit that runs on uranium dioxide fuel and doesn't need refueling for eight years.

It's huge—about 11 meters long and weighing in at 370 tons—but it can be shipped by barge to wherever it's needed.

Thanks to its sealed modules, there's no need for on-site refueling or radiation work, which keeps things safer and simpler for crews.