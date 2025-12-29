Russia's Shelf-M microreactor: Powering up remote places by 2030
Rosatom, Russia's atomic energy giant, is rolling out the Shelf-M microreactor by 2030.
This compact 10 MWe reactor is built for tough-to-reach spots—think isolated mines—where it can typically replace polluting diesel generators.
The design's already drafted, and they're aiming to wrap up the technical details by 2025.
What makes Shelf-M stand out?
Shelf-M is a water-cooled, factory-built unit that runs on uranium dioxide fuel and doesn't need refueling for eight years.
It's huge—about 11 meters long and weighing in at 370 tons—but it can be shipped by barge to wherever it's needed.
Thanks to its sealed modules, there's no need for on-site refueling or radiation work, which keeps things safer and simpler for crews.
How does it stack up against others?
While Rosatom's bigger RITM-200 reactor powers larger plants, and US microreactors are smaller (and truck-friendly), Shelf-M carves its own niche with barge mobility and steady power output.
It's all about bringing reliable energy to places where traditional grids just don't reach.