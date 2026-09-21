S Krishnan urges Microsoft to boost AI infrastructure in Hyderabad
At the launch of Microsoft's new cloud and AI infrastructure region in Hyderabad, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan called on Microsoft to boost its AI infrastructure here.
He highlighted the need for "sovereign capacity" (basically, making sure India can use global tech while keeping control over its own data and resources).
Krishnan also pitched more local development centers to help India make the most of its data and strengthen homegrown AI.
Krishnan urges Microsoft near-power data centers
Krishnan suggested Microsoft build data centers closer to power sources, which would cut costs and help with sustainability.
He also pointed out how foreign tech companies like Microsoft can give a big push to India's hardware and semiconductor sectors.
To support all this growth, the government is offering taxation measures and simpler rules, part of a bigger plan for welfare and more jobs to be created.