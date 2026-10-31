Sam Altman says Gen Z underestimates AI impact on careers
Technology
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, thinks Gen Z isn't making the most of artificial intelligence.
In an interview with Stanford's Graduate School of Business, he shared his disappointment that many young professionals are sticking to old habits instead of using AI to boost their careers.
He feels this mindset really underestimates how much AI can change things.
Altman urges Gen Z embrace AI
Altman pointed out that since ChatGPT launched in 2022, AI has taken over lots of tasks and made work more efficient.
He sees huge opportunities for Gen Z willing to adapt and use these tools, even if the hype around AI has cooled off a bit.
His advice? Embrace AI's advances now to stay ahead in a fast-changing job market.