Samsung is rolling out its biggest Black Friday deals yet on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, with savings up to $900.

The 256GB model now starts at $1,499 (down from $1,899), and the 512GB version drops to $1,649 after a hefty discount.

You can snag the standard offers on samsung.com or Amazon, while the up to $900 deal is a Samsung.com-only targeted offer for some users on the Lavender 1TB variant.

Pretty tempting if you've been eyeing a foldable upgrade.