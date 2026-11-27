Samsung drops Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices up to $900
Samsung is rolling out its biggest Black Friday deals yet on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, with savings up to $900.
The 256GB model now starts at $1,499 (down from $1,899), and the 512GB version drops to $1,649 after a hefty discount.
You can snag the standard offers on samsung.com or Amazon, while the up to $900 deal is a Samsung.com-only targeted offer for some users on the Lavender 1TB variant.
Pretty tempting if you've been eyeing a foldable upgrade.
Targeted Samsung.com $500 and $900 deals
Here's the catch: samsung.com has even deeper discounts for select users: think $500 off the 512GB and a whopping $900 off the 1TB Lavender edition.
It's kind of a "luck of the draw" thing. Perfect timing if you want to score big this holiday season!