Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro drop to $169 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Buds4 Pro just dropped to $169 on Amazon (down from $249). That's a solid 32% off, and it covers both black and white models.
The deal is open to everyone, and these buds are especially packed with perks for Galaxy S26 users, like HD Voice and hands-free AI features.
Two-way speakers and S26 Live Translate
The Galaxy Buds4 Pro offer crisp sound with their two-way speakers (tweeter and woofer) and Hi-Res Audio support.
Adaptive ANC 2.0 helps block out noise based on your surroundings, while pairing with a Galaxy S26 unlocks extras like Live Translate for real-time chats in other languages.
They're also water-resistant (IP57), come with comfy tips, and include a two-year warranty, making them a strong pick for anyone wanting reliable, feature-rich earbuds.