Samsung Galaxy M07 arrives with 6 years of Android updates
Samsung's new Galaxy M07 is here, priced at an easy-on-the-wallet ₹6,999.
You get a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (in classic black), available on Samsung's website and Amazon.
The phone features a roomy 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chip.
Dual rear camera setup, 25W fast charging
The M07 packs a dual rear camera setup—50MP main and 2MP depth sensors—plus an 8MP selfie camera up front.
It runs Android 15 (with One UI), has a generous 5,000mAh battery, and supports speedy 25W charging to keep you going through the day.
Highlights 6 major Android updates
What really sets the Galaxy M07 apart?
Samsung promises six major Android updates and six years of security patches—a rare commitment for budget phones in this price range.
If you want long-term software support without breaking the bank, this one's worth considering.