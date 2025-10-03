Samsung Galaxy M07 arrives with 6 years of Android updates

The M07 packs a dual rear camera setup—50MP main and 2MP depth sensors—plus an 8MP selfie camera up front. It runs Android 15 (with One UI), has a generous 5,000mAh battery, and supports speedy 25W charging to keep you going through the day.

Highlights 6 major Android updates

What really sets the Galaxy M07 apart?

Samsung promises six major Android updates and six years of security patches—a rare commitment for budget phones in this price range.

If you want long-term software support without breaking the bank, this one's worth considering.