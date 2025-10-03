Next Article
This ultra-realistic robot head can blink and nod
Chinese tech company AheadForm just dropped an ultra-realistic robot head that can blink, nod, and make subtle facial expressions—basically, it's designed to act a lot like real people.
The idea is to make robots feel more approachable by giving them human-like emotional cues.
Making robots more relatable
AheadForm plans to power this head with advanced AI so it'll actually understand what's happening around it and respond in real time.
Think of illustrative examples like customer service bots that can smile or show concern, or even friendly helpers in schools and hospitals.
By making robots more expressive and relatable, AheadForm hopes people will trust them more—and maybe even see them as true companions instead of just machines.