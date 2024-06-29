In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to be slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, with a thickness of 8.4mm and a more rounded design.

It's expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, a 200MP main camera, two 50MP telephoto lenses, and a 5,500mAh battery.

The device will also introduce Google's next-gen AI model, Gemini Nano 2, and may be powered by a mix of Qualcomm, Exynos, and potentially MediaTek chips. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The device will measure 8.4mm in thickness

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be slimmer and lighter

By Akash Pandey 05:53 pm Jun 29, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Samsung's upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, slated for a 2025 release, is already creating a stir with leaks hinting at a thinner, lighter design than its predecessor. Popular leaker Ice Universe has suggested the smartphone's reduced thickness, stating that the Galaxy S25 Ultra "will not crush your palm again," alluding to the bulky design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The source indicates that Samsung is transitioning toward a more rounded design for its next-generation model.

Slimmer profile

Significant reduction in thickness

According to the leaker, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will measure 8.4mm in thickness, a decrease of 0.2mm from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This is a noteworthy shift as Samsung's Ultra models have traditionally been around 8.9mm thick, with this year's model slimming down to 8.6mm. Despite this reduction, Samsung's design team reportedly plans to retain high-quality camera features without compromising the device's sleek exterior.

Design details

Rounded corners and less weight

Ice Universe also hinted that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature rounded corners akin to those of the Galaxy Note 7, potentially addressing issues users had with the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The leaker further claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will weigh less than its predecessor, and is likely to have curved edges similar to those on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, confirming these rumors by stating, "It's really rounded!"

Speculated specs

Rumored specifications and features

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy S25 series will introduce Google's next-generation AI model, Gemini Nano 2. The camera system on the Ultra variant may also see enhancements, while the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are expected to retain last-generation sensors. The processor powering these flagships could be a combination of Qualcomm and Exynos-branded chips, with MediaTek also being a potential contender.

Potential upgrades

Anticipated display, camera, and battery

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with up to 3,000-nits of peak brightness. Rumored camera upgrades include a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and two 50MP telephoto lenses with 3x and another with 5x optical zoom respectively. The device is also anticipated to come equipped with a hefty 5,500mAh battery supporting fast charging at up to 65W.