Samsung Galaxy S26 launch pushed to March—here's why
Samsung is holding off on the Galaxy S26 series launch until mid-March 2026, making it their latest flagship release in years.
The delay comes after Samsung dropped plans for a "Pro" and Edge model, sticking with just the S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra this time.
What changed behind the scenes?
The lineup shake-up happened because the Edge version didn't do well last year, so Samsung swapped it out for a Plus model and ditched the "Pro" branding altogether.
Apple's move to keep iPhone 17 prices steady also played a part—Samsung decided to ditch an overdue camera upgrade.
The official reveal is set for February 26 in France, with sales starting March 11 in most markets.