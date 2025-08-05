Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature f/1.4 aperture camera

What else to expect from the S26 Ultra?

The S26 Ultra could pack a 50MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP telephoto, and a 50MP periscope camera for versatile shooting.

Under the hood, it'll run on either Samsung's new Exynos or Snapdragon chip (depending on where you live), plus up to 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking.

The phone is also tipped to have a huge 5,500mAh battery with speedy 60W charging and a roomy 6.9-inch display—so it should easily keep up with long days and heavy use.