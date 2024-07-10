In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, featuring sleek designs and enhanced displays.

The invitation hints at the integration of Galaxy AI suite into upcoming devices

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: How to watch today's event

By Akash Pandey 01:28 pm Jul 10, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for today in Paris, France. The in-person event will also be live-streamed on Samsung's official website and its YouTube channel starting 6:00am PT (6:30pm IST). The company is expected to unveil a variety of new products at the event, including the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 foldable smartphones, Buds3 and Buds3 Pro earbuds, Watch7 and Ultra smartwatches, and the Galaxy Ring health wearable.

Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6 among most anticipated reveals

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are expected to be major highlights of the event. Leaked images suggest sleek designs with enhanced displays and potential new color variations. The Fold6 is rumored to feature a wider aspect ratio and slimmer bezels. The Flip6 might introduce a titanium frame and improved battery life. These upgrades may lead to a price increase for the flip-style phone. Earlier this month, a leak revealed the complete spec sheet and marketing materials for these devices.

Samsung to unveil Galaxy Ring and new earbuds

The Galaxy Ring, a health-focused wearable designed to rival products like the Oura Ring, is another anticipated launch. Previewed earlier this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC), it promises comprehensive health-tracking capabilities for those who don't prefer smartwatches or fitness bands. Additionally, Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, speculated to feature unique designs distinct from Apple's AirPods Pro along with enhanced usability features.

Galaxy Ring: Comprehensive list of health-tracking capabilities

The Galaxy Ring is expected to support ECG functionality and blood flow measurement, providing data on heart rate and SpO2 levels. The device can be controlled via Samsung SmartThings. Additionally, the Galaxy Ring will support "My Vitality Score," a way to intelligently track physical and mental preparedness based on sleep, activity, and heart rate data. Wireless payments via Samsung Pay may also be among the list of features.

Galaxy Watch7, Ultra model expected at event

The event may also showcase Samsung's much anticipated smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch7 and Ultra. These devices are expected to offer improved battery life and innovative design elements. The more premium Watch7 Ultra is rumored to be available in one size, 47mm, and three dial colors: titanium grey, titanium silver, and titanium white. It should also support 4G and Bluetooth connectivity.