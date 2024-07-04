In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 are set to impress with enhanced features and specs.

The Flip6 boasts a larger 6.7-inch inner screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery, promising longer battery life.

The Fold6, on the other hand, offers a 7.6-inch inner screen, 2,600-nits peak brightness, and similar processor and battery upgrades.

Both devices also feature Samsung's new 'Interpreter Mode' and vapor chamber cooling. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The folding phones will feature Galaxy AI suite

Massive spec leak renders Samsung's Fold6, Flip6 launch event pointless

By Akash Pandey 01:51 pm Jul 04, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Samsung is all set to introduce its new foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. A week before the event, tipster Evan Blass has revealed the spec sheet and marketing materials for the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6. The leaks suggest that both devices will be lighter. They will also offer extended battery life, despite being slightly thinner than their predecessors. Minor changes to the screens of both phones were also revealed in the leaked details.

Enhancements

Galaxy Z Flip6 will boast upgraded RAM

The Galaxy Z Flip6 will offer a 6.7-inch inner screen and a 3.4-inch outer screen. The secondary display has been changed to IPS from OLED. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and offer an increased RAM of 12GB, up from the Flip5's 8GB. The higher capacity 4,000mAh battery (up from 3,700mAh) will deliver two hours longer battery life for LTE internet use and three hours of additional video playback than its predecessor.

Information

First flip-style phone to feature a vapor cooling chamber

The Z Flip6 will now support Samsung's language-translating 'Interpreter Mode' on its front cover screen. It is also touted to be the first flip-style foldable to feature vapor chamber cooling. The device will provide IP48 protection against water ingress. However, this rating does not indicate dust resistance.

Specifications

Galaxy Z Fold6: Take a look at the improvements

The Fold6 will get a 7.6-inch inner screen and 6.3-inch (0.1-inch bigger) outer screen, with both offering 2,600-nits peak brightness, up from the Fold5's 1,750-nits. It has also been upgraded with the same flagship Snapdragon processor and extended battery life as Flip6. Dimensions-wise, it is 1.4mm shorter, 1mm wider, 1.3mm thinner when folded. Additionally, it is 2.7mm wider and 0.5mm thinner when unfolded. It is also 14g lighter than Fold5. The cameras, battery capacity (4,400mAh), and cover glass remain unchanged.