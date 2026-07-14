Samsung Health requires consent for AI training or syncing ends
Technology
Samsung Health just dropped a new policy: if you want to keep syncing your health info (like steps, sleep, and medications), you'll need to agree to let Samsung use that data to train its AI.
If you say no, your data gets deleted and syncing stops, unless they're legally required to hang on to it.
Samsung pledges human review
Samsung says the goal is smarter AI features and better health insights, with human review checking things before your info is used.
But if you opt out, the app loses a lot of its functionality (no more syncing across devices), which might be a dealbreaker for many.
This update comes right before the Galaxy Watch 9 launch, showing how serious Samsung is about making AI part of its health ecosystem.