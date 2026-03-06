Samsung hikes prices of Galaxy M, F, A series phones Technology Mar 06, 2026

Samsung just raised prices on its popular Galaxy M, F, and A series smartphones in India.

The new prices kicked in on March 5 and go up by ₹500 to ₹3,000 depending on the model.

If you're shopping for a Samsung phone, you'll spot these updated prices right now on its official site.

The news first surfaced via a leaked dealer note shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav.