Samsung hikes prices of Galaxy M, F, A series phones
Samsung just raised prices on its popular Galaxy M, F, and A series smartphones in India.
The new prices kicked in on March 5 and go up by ₹500 to ₹3,000 depending on the model.
If you're shopping for a Samsung phone, you'll spot these updated prices right now on its official site.
The news first surfaced via a leaked dealer note shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav.
Models affected by the price hike
Several models are affected: the Galaxy M36 (8GB+128GB) is now ₹21,999 (₹500 more), while the 8GB+256GB version jumps to ₹25,999 (₹1,500 hike). Similar increases hit the Galaxy F36 lineup.
The price of the Galaxy M17 5G (6GB+128GB) is now ₹16,499 (up by ₹500), and the F17 5G variants also see hikes of up to ₹1,000.
The Galaxy A17 8GB + 256GB increased from ₹23,499 to ₹26,499 (₹3,000).
What about the Galaxy A06 5G?
The Galaxy A06 5G's 4GB+64GB base variant remains at ₹12,499; the 6GB+128GB variant rose from ₹15,499 to ₹15,999 (₹500).
So if you've been eyeing a new Samsung phone lately (budget or premium) you'll need to factor in these fresh price tags before making your move.