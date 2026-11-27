Samsung introduces Space SDK to make Galaxy AI safer
Samsung is making Galaxy AI safer by introducing a new SDK called SPAC, spotted in the latest One UI 9.5 beta.
With this update, Galaxy AI requests may be processed through a dedicated cloud server, giving your data an extra layer of protection.
SPAC and Arcane enable server verification
SPAC teams up with a gateway called Arcane for identity checks and fraud prevention, making sure only verified servers handle your info. This move is pretty similar to what Apple does with its Private Cloud Compute.
Plus, there's talk that Samsung could launch a Galaxy AI Premium subscription soon, offering higher usage limits as their AI tech gets smarter.