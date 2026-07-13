Samsung launches Bespoke AI Washer Dryer series for India's monsoon
Technology
Samsung just dropped its new Bespoke AI Washer Dryer series in India, built to make laundry less of a headache during the rainy months.
The lineup features advanced drying and smart AI washing that keeps clothes clean and odor-free, even when it's super humid.
There are three options: a high-capacity model for big loads, a midsize version, and an entry-level pick perfect for smaller spaces.
Bespoke models use AI and SmartThings
All models use AI to sense what kind of laundry you've loaded and adjust settings automatically.
There's also a speedy 39-minute wash cycle and an energy-saving mode that can cut power use by up to 70%.
You can check on your laundry or control the machine from anywhere using the SmartThings app (pretty handy when you're dodging monsoon downpours).