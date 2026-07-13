Samsung raises Galaxy M47 5G prices in India, puzzling buyers

Samsung M47 base ₹32,999, top ₹41,999

All storage variants now cost much more: the base 6GB+128GB model jumped from ₹25,999 to ₹32,999, while the top-end 8GB+256GB version is up by ₹8,000 to ₹41,999.

Samsung hasn't given an official reason yet, but rising component costs are affecting the whole industry: other brands like Realme and Xiaomi have done similar hikes recently.

It's likely that those lower launch prices were just a limited-time intro deal.

The phone comes in Blaze Blue and Rogue Red if you're still interested.