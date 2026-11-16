Samsung to unveil Galaxy Studio alongside Galaxy S27 at Unpacked
Samsung is about to drop its first over-ear headphones in years, the Galaxy Studio, at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, right alongside the buzzworthy Galaxy S27 phones.
Early leaks say these headphones will offer active noise cancelation and a handy button for switching modes, making them a solid pick for anyone who wants to tune out distractions.
Galaxy Studio features touch controls
The Galaxy Studio headphones feature touch controls on the ear pads and have larger, rotating ear cups for easy storage, a design that leans more Sony than Apple.
They'll come in black and red, marking Samsung's return to over-ear audio after almost a decade.
By possibly bundling these with its flagship phones, Samsung could make them a real winner.