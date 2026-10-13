Samsung Week 2026 India sale offers up to 60% off
Samsung's Week 2026 sale is live in India, bringing up to 34% off on select smartphones, up to 60% off on select tablets/accessories, up to 31% off on select laptops, up to 51% off on select TVs, and up to 48%/49%/58% off on select home appliances, while up to 60% off also applies to select monitors.
You can grab these deals on Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App, or at Samsung Exclusive Stores, and there's cashback up to ₹25,000 if you're quick.
Samsung: bank deals, Galaxy Forever buyback
Beyond the main discounts, Samsung is also offering instant bank deals, multi-buy offers if you're shopping for more than one thing, buyback options through Galaxy Forever, no-cost EMI plans, and extended warranties.
If you've been eyeing a new gadget or want to upgrade your setup for less, now might be the time.