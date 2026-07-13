Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked in London July 22 rumored wider foldables
Technology
Samsung's big Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on July 22 in London, and it's shaping up to be a major reveal for the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8.
The buzz is all about their rumored wider foldable design, which has tech fans pretty hyped.
Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2
Alongside the foldables, Samsung is expected to show off the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2.
The Ultra 2 might pack a super-bright display (up to 5,000 nits), a tough IP69K rating, and a hefty battery.
There could also be a sneak peek at some new smart glasses made with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. Definitely something for gadget lovers to watch out for.