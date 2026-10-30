San Francisco's Dimensional hiring people to walk robot dogs $20/hour
San Francisco robotics company Dimensional is looking for people to walk its robot dogs around the city, and it will pay $20 an hour.
No robotics experience is needed; just a willingness to guide these bots with a controller or app.
The job popped up in October 2026 on Facebook and requires applicants to be comfortable handling equipment weighing about 14.97kg and to follow safety instructions.
Dimensional collects real world navigation data
By having humans walk the robots, Dimensional collects real-world data to help improve AI navigation for future autonomous robots.
Founder Stash Pomichter says the goal is to make robots reliable enough for real jobs, but human guidance is still key right now.
With more than 100 robot dogs and 50 humanoid bots already, it is hoping this project will help lighten workloads across different industries down the line.