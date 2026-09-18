San Francisco's Tau Robotics launches $30-an-hour humanoid robot cleaning service
Tau Robotics, based in San Francisco, just rolled out a new cleaning service using humanoid robots for chores like vacuuming and wiping surfaces
(think robot helpers, but they're actually steered by real people with some AI backup).
The service is $30 an hour and, for now, you'll need an invite and a spot on the wait list to try it out in San Francisco.
Experts skeptical as Tau defends service
Some robotics experts are skeptical about how well these bots can really handle tricky cleaning jobs.
Ken Goldberg of the University of California, Berkeley wondered if they're as good as the promo videos suggest.
Tau says they're not trying to replace human cleaners; instead, they want to reach folks who don't usually hire cleaning help.
If you're curious, you can join the wait list by sharing your information.