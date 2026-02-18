Why Sarvam AI has joined hands with Qualcomm, Bosch, Nokia

Indian start-up Sarvam AI has announced strategic partnerships with global tech giants Qualcomm , Bosch , and Nokia HMD. The announcement was made at the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The collaborations are aimed at integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into a wide range of devices including smartphones, laptops, and cars.

Tech integration Integrating AI into devices The partnership with Qualcomm will see Sarvam AI's indigenous models integrated into laptops and smartphones. The integration will be optimized for Qualcomm's latest chips, making advanced AI assistance directly available on devices. This would be a fast, private, and cost-effective solution without relying solely on cloud processing. Meanwhile, Bosch will assist Sarvam in bringing its conversational AI into automobiles.

AI showcase In-car voice assistance feature At the summit, Sarvam demonstrated its in-car voice assistance feature. A driver asked if there was enough fuel to reach their destination and the AI responded conversationally. In another instance, when questioned about the last service of the car, it instantly fetched data from history and displayed it on-screen. This highlights how these partnerships could revolutionize user experience across different devices.

Feature phone upgrade Chatbot on feature phones The partnership with Nokia HMD will see Sarvam AI's chatbot technology integrated into feature phones. This means users can interact with their phones and ask questions without worrying if their device is capable of understanding complex queries. The Sarvam 30B, a new LLM model developed for real-time conversations on feature phones, will be at the forefront of this integration.

