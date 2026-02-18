SarvamAI's Samvaad chatting tool takes on ChatGPT and Gemini
What's the story
Indian AI start-up SarvamAI has launched a new conversational AI platform called 'Samvaad.' The launch took place at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The platform is designed to work across voice calls, WhatsApp, web browsers, and apps. It supports services in 22 Indian languages and aims to compete with global giants like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.
Advanced features
The platform can handle over 1M conversation minutes daily
Samvaad is capable of handling different accents, code-mixed speech, and even complex phrases. The platform uses sentiment analysis to understand user emotions and remembers chats across channels. It is designed for quick scaling from test runs to handling over 100 million conversations without any technical difficulties. As of now, it handles more than a million conversation minutes every day.
Tailored solutions
Samvaad offers on-the-fly language switching
Samvaad offers deployment options like Sarvam Cloud, Private Cloud (VPC), and on-premises setups. The platform comes with Indian pricing, making it accessible for the local users. It allows on-the-fly language switching and improved voice recognition with low-latency, real-time streaming support for noisy and code-mixed speech.