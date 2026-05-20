SAS marks 50th with Innovate on Tour highlighting AI benefits
Technology
SAS is celebrating its 50th anniversary by hosting the Innovate on Tour event in Mumbai on June 3, 2026.
The focus? How AI is actually making a difference for Indian businesses: think smoother operations and smarter risk management, not just tech buzzwords.
Executives to share AI use cases
Big names like Salila Pande (SBI Card), Chiranjoy Chowdhuri (Dr. Reddy's), and Ravindra Negi (Bank of Baroda) will share real-world insights.
The event features two tracks (Data and AI, Financial Services) showcasing how AI is being used across industries.
Tech giants like Microsoft, AWS, and Intel are backing the event to promote responsible and transparent AI in business.