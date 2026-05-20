SAS marks 50th with Innovate on Tour highlighting AI benefits

Executives to share AI use cases

Big names like Salila Pande (SBI Card), Chiranjoy Chowdhuri (Dr. Reddy's), and Ravindra Negi (Bank of Baroda) will share real-world insights.

The event features two tracks (Data and AI, Financial Services) showcasing how AI is being used across industries.

Tech giants like Microsoft, AWS, and Intel are backing the event to promote responsible and transparent AI in business.