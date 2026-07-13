Satellite images show India's monsoon shifting east and piling up

India's overall rainfall 18% below average

This "monsoon break" is pretty normal, but it leaves most regions with less rain. India's overall rainfall is still 18% below average so far.

Meanwhile, the Northeast is set for a soaking: forecast models say states there could get up to 300mm of rain (and parts of Meghalaya might see over 500mm), raising real risks of floods and landslides.

If you're in those areas, stay alert.