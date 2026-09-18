Satya Nadella: India may host world's largest developer community 2030
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes India could be on track to have the largest developer community in the world by 2030, thanks to its booming tech talent.
Speaking at the IDEAS4INDIA: Indian American Tech CEOs Forum | Unlocking the Tech Dividend in Seattle, he highlighted cooperation in AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, and praised the "ingenuity of the human capital in India."
Microsoft plans $17.5B India investment 2026-29
Nadella also shared that Microsoft plans to invest $17.5 billion in India from 2026 to 2029, expanding cloud and AI infrastructure while supporting skills development and operations in the country.
The event honored late tech leaders Samir Bodas and S. Somasegar for their impact on the industry and spotlighted the India-US TRUST initiative, a initiative focused on joint progress in cutting-edge technologies like AI.