Satya Nadella warns companies not to give AI providers control
Technology
Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, is urging companies not to hand over too much control to big AI providers.
In a recent interview, he warned that if businesses give away their prompts, data, and metadata to outside AI models, they risk losing their edge or even their survival.
His advice? Stay in charge of your own information.
Nadella suggests gateways for AI independence
Nadella suggests businesses should separate their coding tools and memory from the actual AI models.
Using special gateways can help protect what makes a company unique and allow them to mix and match different AIs instead of relying on just one.
Even as Microsoft invests in OpenAI and Anthropic, Nadella points out that using cloud infrastructure gives companies more freedom and independence with their technology.