SBI warns about deepfake scams using AI
Technology
Heads up: SBI just warned everyone about a rise in deepfake scams where fraudsters use AI to fake video calls, voice notes, and even images of bank staff or people you know.
These tricks are getting more convincing, and scammers are trying to pressure people into sending money by pretending to be someone trustworthy.
How to stay safe (and what SBI suggests)
SBI says don't trust payment requests without double-checking—always verify through official channels first.
Be careful with unknown links and never share sensitive info like OTPs.
If you do get scammed, report it right away by calling 1930 or using the cybercrime portal.
The bank's main advice: stay alert and think twice before clicking or paying!