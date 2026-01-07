SBI YONO app scams: How fake apps are targeting your money
A viral WhatsApp message claimed SBI would block its YONO app unless users updated their Aadhaar through a special APK.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has called this out as a scam—these APKs are actually fake apps designed to steal your banking info like account numbers, passwords, and OTPs.
How do these scams work?
Scammers send convincing SMS or WhatsApp messages urging you to update your details using a link.
If you install the app from that link (not the Play Store), it quietly grabs your sensitive data in the background and sends it to fraudsters.
These scams keep evolving with new phone numbers and websites, making them tough to trace.
What can you do to stay safe?
Only download banking apps from official stores like Google Play.
If you get any message asking for updates via an APK or threatening account blocks, ignore it and report it to report.phishing@sbi.co.in or call 1930.
For extra protection, consider turning on two-factor authentication.
Stay alert—don't let scammers catch you off guard!