Scaleway building Europe's 1st AMD-powered commercial AI supercomputer in Sweden
Technology
Scaleway, a French cloud company, will build an AI supercomputer in Sweden, its first outside France.
This will be Europe's first commercial AI supercomputer powered by AMD chips, and it's open to startups, AI companies and businesses across the continent.
French firm Bull to assemble supercomputer
Sweden was picked thanks to its eco-friendly energy and strong tech scene.
The project kicked off after Scaleway teamed up with Swedish telecom Tele2 in May.
The supercomputer will be put together by French firm Bull, using parts from Giga Computing, HPE, VAST Data, and Motul.
With this launch, Sweden could become a major hub for European AI innovation.