Scammers edit old Facebook posts to file fake copyright strikes
Technology
Some big-name content creators are getting hit by scammers who have found a way to misuse Meta's copyright system.
By editing old Facebook posts with stolen content and faking timestamps, these scammers claim the work as their own, leading to fake copyright strikes against legit creators like Pushkar Raj Thakur and Mohammed Nawaz Shaikh.
Creators sue, Delhi HC grants relief
After facing dozens of bogus strikes, account suspensions, and even extortion demands, frustrated creators have taken legal action.
The Delhi High Court has given them some relief for now, while Meta says it will investigate and protect affected accounts.
Still, many creators want stronger safeguards (and real accountability) from social media platforms going forward.