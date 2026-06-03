Scammers spread fake GTA VI beta downloads that are malware Technology Jun 03, 2026

Heads up, GTA fans! Scammers are taking advantage of the hype around Grand Theft Auto VI by sharing fake beta downloads that are actually malware.

The real game from Rockstar Games has not been released yet, so any beta files claiming otherwise, whether for Windows or Android, are just traps.

These files can steal your information, give hackers access to your device, mine cryptocurrency in the background, or even intercept your texts.