Scammers spread fake GTA VI beta downloads that are malware
Heads up, GTA fans! Scammers are taking advantage of the hype around Grand Theft Auto VI by sharing fake beta downloads that are actually malware.
The real game from Rockstar Games has not been released yet, so any beta files claiming otherwise, whether for Windows or Android, are just traps.
These files can steal your information, give hackers access to your device, mine cryptocurrency in the background, or even intercept your texts.
Phishing sites posing as Rockstar Games
Fraudsters have set up phishing sites that look like Rockstar Games or other gaming platforms and push their links on Discord, YouTube, and forums.
Rockstar hasn't released any official GTA 6 beta yet. So if you see a download link floating around, it's best to steer clear and avoid downloading anything suspicious.
NordVPN launches antivirus blocking phishing sites
NordVPN recently launched a new antivirus that scans downloads and blocks malware before it can cause trouble.
It also stops you from opening sketchy phishing sites pretending to be Rockstar or Steam.
Even if you click a bad link by accident, this tool will keep you safe from harmful pages and files.