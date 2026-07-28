Science Corp's PRIMA paired with smart glasses gets EU approval
Science Corp, started by former Neuralink president Max Hodak, has just launched PRIMA, a retinal implant paired with smart glasses that helps people regain central vision without harming their natural eyesight.
After getting European Union approval, PRIMA is set to roll out in 30 European countries, making a big leap for vision tech.
First commercial PRIMA surgery in Germany
The first commercial surgery will happen in Germany, marking the device as the first from a US brain-implant company widely used in Europe.
PRIMA has shown strong results: in trials with 38 patients, most saw their vision improve enough to read again, thanks to a handy zoom-in feature on the glasses.
Science Corp is working to make PRIMA more accessible both in Europe and eventually the US aiming to help millions living with age-related macular degeneration.