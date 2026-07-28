Science Corp's PRIMA paired with smart glasses gets EU approval

The first commercial surgery will happen in Germany, marking the device as the first from a US brain-implant company widely used in Europe.

PRIMA has shown strong results: in trials with 38 patients, most saw their vision improve enough to read again, thanks to a handy zoom-in feature on the glasses.

Science Corp is working to make PRIMA more accessible both in Europe and eventually the US aiming to help millions living with age-related macular degeneration.