Scientists: black holes emit 2 jet bursts after star-eating events
Technology
Scientists just discovered that black holes don't shoot out energy jets all at once; there are actually two bursts.
After a black hole tears apart a star, it blasts out powerful jets first when it's feeding heavily, and then again later when the feeding slows way down.
This was spotted by tracking 20 different star-eating events.
Double jet bursts aid telescope timing
Understanding these double jet bursts helps astronomers know exactly when to point their telescopes to catch the action.
The pattern matches what's seen in smaller black holes too, so it could help us predict and study these rare cosmic fireworks across the universe.