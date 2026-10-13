Scientists create computer-generated rufous-collared sparrow song and local bird copies
Technology
In a cool twist for nature and technology, scientists created a computer-generated rendition of the rufous-collared sparrow's song that hadn't been heard since the 1960s.
After playing this computer-generated rendition in Buenos Aires, one local bird actually started singing parts of it within just three months.
Revived songs could restore song learning
Birds rely on songs to find mates and defend their turf, but shrinking populations mean younger birds aren't learning the right tunes.
By reviving lost songs with a computer-generated rendition, researchers hope to help these birds keep their culture alive and boost their chances of survival.
This tech could be a game-changer for wildlife conservation, especially where natural song teachers are missing.