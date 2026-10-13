Scientists discovered a hidden bamboo coral forest in the South China Sea in May 2018
Scientists found a hidden bamboo coral forest nearly 1,400 meters underwater during a May 2018 expedition in the South China Sea, something never seen before in Southeast Asia.
Spotted during a deep-sea expedition with the ShenhaiYongshi submersible, this discovery could open up new ways to study and protect these rare ocean habitats.
Ganquan Reef habitat needs protection
This coral forest sits at the foot of the submerged Ganquan Reef and features tall, whip-like bamboo corals (some standing more than two meters tall, with their curling upper sections extending their total length to as much as five meters), gorgonian corals, and clusters of sponges.
The area is buzzing with life thanks to nutrient-rich currents, making it a vital home for all kinds of sea creatures and highlighting why protecting spots like this matters.