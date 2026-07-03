Scientists: El Nino, greenhouse gasses push oceans near 21°C

Mediterranean about 6°C hotter than usual

This extreme warming means Mediterranean waters are now about six degrees Celsius hotter than usual, and parts of the Pacific are seeing similar spikes.

The result? Stronger storms, heavier rainfall, wild heatwaves across Europe, and serious flooding in places like Spain.

Marine heatwaves threaten coral reefs and coastal habitats.

Even with better forecasting tools, cuts to climate data programs could leave us less prepared for what's next.