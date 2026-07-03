Scientists: El Nino, greenhouse gasses push oceans near 21°C
Scientists report that ocean temperatures are breaking records, thanks to El Nino and greenhouse gas emissions.
This June, tropical and temperate seas averaged nearly 21 degrees Celsius, a big jump from the 19.6 degrees Celsius average way back in 1870.
Most of the heat from global warming ends up in our oceans, causing major disruptions to weather and marine ecosystems.
Mediterranean about 6°C hotter than usual
This extreme warming means Mediterranean waters are now about six degrees Celsius hotter than usual, and parts of the Pacific are seeing similar spikes.
The result? Stronger storms, heavier rainfall, wild heatwaves across Europe, and serious flooding in places like Spain.
Marine heatwaves threaten coral reefs and coastal habitats.
Even with better forecasting tools, cuts to climate data programs could leave us less prepared for what's next.