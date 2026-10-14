Scientists find Vasuki indicus, up to 15.2-meter snake in Gujarat
Technology
Scientists have discovered a new species of ancient snake, Vasuki indicus, in Gujarat.
This giant reptile lived about 47 million years ago and could grow up to 15.2 meters long, rivaling Titanoboa.
Vasuki indicus vertebrae indicate massive build
Researchers found that Vasuki had broad, cylindrical vertebrae, hinting at its massive build.
Named after the mythical serpent from Hindu legend, it belonged to an extinct family unique to India.
The find also helps scientists understand how diverse and adaptable snakes were in India's prehistoric tropical world.