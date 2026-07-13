Scientists observe magnetic fields weaken before star formation in L1544
Technology
Scientists just witnessed a crucial step in how stars are made: magnetic fields inside super-cold gas clouds get weaker, which finally lets gravity squeeze the cloud into a new star.
They spotted this happening in a dense patch called L1544, tucked away in the Taurus molecular cloud.
Radio telescope supports ambipolar diffusion
This discovery backs up the long-discussed idea of ambipolar diffusion, where charged and neutral particles start drifting apart, letting gravity take over.
The team used a giant radio telescope to track tiny molecules moving at different speeds, showing exactly when gravity wins out.
Their work not only proves how stars kick off but also sets the stage for more discoveries about how our universe builds itself, one star at a time.