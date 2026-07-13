Scientists uncover 25 hidden space junk trails in geostationary orbit

Unlike lower orbits, debris here doesn't fall back to Earth. It sticks around forever.

The study found that 80% of these fragments came from unknown sources.

Stuart Eves, one of the researchers, called the area a "potential minefield" and said we need better debris tracking before sending up more satellites.

With bits of junk zipping around at several kilometers per second and hitting huge solar panels on satellites, it's clear this problem isn't going away anytime soon.