A black hole image just validated Einstein's general relativity theory
What's the story
An independent team of scientists has validated the first-ever image of a supermassive black hole, thus verifying Einstein's general relativity theory. The groundbreaking photograph was taken by a global network of telescopes known as the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) and unveiled in 2019. It shows the supermassive black hole at the center of galaxy Messier 87 (M87), located some 55 million light-years away.
Image significance
Capturing a black hole's pic
The image of the M87* black hole, which is about 6.5 billion times heavier than the Sun, was a major scientific breakthrough.
Samuel Lai, team leader and researcher at Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), explained how difficult it is to capture an image of a distant black hole.
He likened it to trying to photograph a doughnut on the Moon from your backyard.
Tech innovation
Using AI to capture the image
To overcome these challenges, Lai and his small Australian team used advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques.
These were used to extract data about the black hole's structure while removing interference caused by Earth's atmosphere during EHT's observation of M87*.
The GenDIReCT machine-learning technique also accounted for biases introduced by combining telescopes into an Earth-sized interferometer.
Model validation
Independent validation of the EHT image
"When we applied it to the original EHT dataset, we found a black hole almost identical in size and shape as the historic EHT image," Lai said.
"Importantly, our model had no idea what a black hole looked like when we applied it to the M87 data."
This is the first truly independent validation of the EHT image, an important step in scientific process.
Theory application
General relativity and black holes
Einstein's general relativity theory, published in 1915, revolutionized our understanding of gravity.
It proposed that massive objects warp the fabric of space and time, creating gravity from this curvature.
This led scientist Karl Schwarzschild to propose an infinitesimal region with infinite mass, resulting in unrestrained curvature and a singularity.
The boundary where even light cannot escape became known as the event horizon of a black hole.
Theory confirmation
Importance of this study
The first image of M87* closely matched predictions made by general relativity, confirming the theory once again.
This verification further strengthens our understanding of black holes and their surroundings.
The CSIRO-developed technique used in this study could also be applied to more practical applications such as improving medical imaging and mapping earthquakes.