Scott Bessent: Mythos keeps US 3-6 months ahead of China
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is giving major props to Anthropic's new AI, Mythos, saying it's helping the US keep its edge over China in artificial intelligence.
At a Wall Street Journal event, he shared that American AI is about 3-6 months ahead of China right now.
Mythos can spot software flaws (super useful), but it also brings up some cyber risk worries that have top finance leaders talking.
Anthropic flagged by Pentagon, plans $50B
Anthropic, started by ex-OpenAI folks in 2021, is all about building responsible AI for industries like finance and healthcare.
Even after being flagged as a security risk by the Pentagon earlier this year, the company avoided a government ban on its technology and now plans to invest $50 billion in US data centers.
Bessent also pointed out that with huge investments from tech giants, the US could soon control up to 70% or 80% of global computing power in a few years, a big deal as debates on AI regulation heat up.