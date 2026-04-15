Scott Bessent: Mythos keeps US 3-6 months ahead of China

Anthropic flagged by Pentagon, plans $50B

Anthropic, started by ex-OpenAI folks in 2021, is all about building responsible AI for industries like finance and healthcare.

Even after being flagged as a security risk by the Pentagon earlier this year, the company avoided a government ban on its technology and now plans to invest $50 billion in US data centers.

Bessent also pointed out that with huge investments from tech giants, the US could soon control up to 70% or 80% of global computing power in a few years, a big deal as debates on AI regulation heat up.