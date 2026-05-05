Scott Turow and publishers sue Meta, Mark Zuckerberg over AI

Meta asserts fair use defense

Filed in Manhattan on May 5, 2026, the case includes major names like Elsevier, Cengage, Hachette Book Group, Macmillan, McGraw Hill, and authors like Turow, James Patterson, Donna Tartt, and Pulitzer winners Yiyun Li and Amanda Vaill.

Meta says using this material for AI can qualify as fair use, but with last year's $1.5 billion Anthropic settlement over similar issues, this fight could shape how tech treats creative work going forward.