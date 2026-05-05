Scott Turow and publishers sue Meta, Mark Zuckerberg over AI
Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg are being sued by five big publishers and author Scott Turow, who say Meta used millions of books and articles to train its AI tool, Llama, without permission or payment.
The lawsuit claims Zuckerberg personally signed off on these actions, which the group calls knowingly illegal.
Meta asserts fair use defense
Filed in Manhattan on May 5, 2026, the case includes major names like Elsevier, Cengage, Hachette Book Group, Macmillan, McGraw Hill, and authors like Turow, James Patterson, Donna Tartt, and Pulitzer winners Yiyun Li and Amanda Vaill.
Meta says using this material for AI can qualify as fair use, but with last year's $1.5 billion Anthropic settlement over similar issues, this fight could shape how tech treats creative work going forward.