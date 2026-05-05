Seattle's CopilotKit raises $27 million to add real time AI agents
Seattle startup CopilotKit just raised $27 million to help developers build way smarter apps.
Instead of basic chatbots, their tech lets you add AI agents that actually understand what's happening in the app and can interact with users in real time.
The funding round was led by Glilot Capital, NFX, and SignalFire.
CopilotKit sees millions of weekly installs
CopilotKit's tools are already seeing millions of installs each week, with support from big names like Google and Microsoft.
Major companies, including Deutsche Telekom, Cisco, and S&P Global, are using their platform for flexible AI that fits right into existing systems (and even lets businesses self-host if they want more control).
Unlike rivals like Vercel or OpenAI, CopilotKit is all about giving teams more options for how they use AI.